By Moses Ndhaye

Entertainment, bar and restaurants association says people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter entertainment places come 24th this month when entertainment places are set to re-open.

The chairperson for the entertainment, bar and restaurants Association Patrick Musiguzi says, this is being done to ensure that the spread of the COVID-19 is minimized.

For the last two years, bar businesses across the country have been in distress following the prolonged period of closure as a result of COVID-19 containment measures.

He also asked the government to provide a stimulus package to support the businesses which have been distressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.