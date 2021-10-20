By Tonny Abet

Authorities at the Ministry of Health have blocked staff who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from accessing their premises.

According to a notice by the Director-General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa dated October 18, the position was reached in a special meeting with the aim of promoting vaccination as the country races to inoculate 21.9 million people to fully reopen the economy.

“During the Covid-19 strategic committee meeting held on the 5th October 2021, it was resolved that staff who are not fully vaccinated must not access the Ministry premises,” the notice reads in part.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/unvaccinated-staff-blocked-from-accessing-ministry-of-health-premises-3589372