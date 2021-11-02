By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of education has spoken out on unvaccinated students being turned away by universities and tertiary institutions.

A number of institutions including Kyambogo University, Kampala University, Uganda College of Commerce in Tororo and National Teachers College Kabale left scores of students without vaccination cards stranded at the institutions’ gates.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Dr Denis Mugimba tells KFM that the Government okayed institutions to only permit vaccinated students, staff and non-teaching staff to access the university premises.

He says that the students were supposed to be vaccinated from their hometowns before reporting, asserting the government made several announcements instructing students above 18 years to get vaccinated so no one should give an excuse.

Universities and other tertiary institutions reopened yesterday after being cleared by the government.