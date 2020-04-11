

Local leaders in up country areas have asked government to relax on the directives being followed to deliver food and other assistance to the vulnerable communities during the on going lockdown period.

According to the Emmanuel Magoola, a resident of Buloba in Busiro East constituency Wakiso district, he currently has acquired 4 tonnes of posho and beans to distribute it to the vulnerable communities in his area, but because of the presidential directive, he has failed to distribute the food.

He says since the lockdown, the vulnerable communities in his area have not accessed the food being distributed by the national taskforce.

He says, its not fair for him to take the food donation to the food distribution taskforce at the prime Minister’s office yet the people in his area are sleeping hungry.

He says the presidential directive on donations and food distribution should be relaxed so that upcountry people with donations can give out food to the communities, as long as government provides security to the people giving out food and ensure that they are following up the guidelines.