By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Uganda People’s Congress is concerned about the postponement of the Women Council and Committees elections.

This is after the electoral commission boss Simon Byabakama, last week announced the suspension of the elections due to lack of funds to facilitate the process.

However, UPC spokesperson Sharon Oyat, says it was unwise for the commission to organize and release the electoral road map before ensuring the availability of the necessary funding.

She said the suspension has negatively affected many women who had already spent their hard-earned money to make things like campaign posters and groundwork.

Oyat asks the commission to address such issues before releasing any comprehensive electoral program to avoid causing inconveniences to key stakeholders in the future.