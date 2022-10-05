As Uganda joins the World to celebrate the World Teachers Day today, Wednesday, October 5, the government has been implored to streamline teachers’ salary structure in the country.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president, Jimmy Akena expressed need for the government to improve teachers’ welfare and to also harmonize science and arts teachers’ salaries.

He said disparities in the salary structure demoralize teachers to fully institute their duties which results into poor quality service delivery which in the long run affects the learner’s future.

Meanwhile, Akena urged the government to learn from the outbreak of Covid-19 that led to the closure of schools by investing highly in school technology to match the current times for future pandemics.