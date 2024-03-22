The president of Uganda People’s Congress-(UPC), Mr Jimmy Akena, has spoken out on the party’s victory in the Thursday Dokolo Woman MP by-election.

The Electoral Commission on Thursday declared UPC’s Sarah Aguti Nyangkori as the overall winner of the by-election.

Aguti won with 23044 votes followed by NRM’s Janet Adongo who scored 14001, and FDC’s Dr. Rose Mary Alwoc Ogwal emerged the third with 8168 votes.

Akullo Esther Obot, an independent followed with 790 votes, NUP’s Harriet Ageno took the fifth position with 727 votes while another independent Arao Rebecca was in the last position with 439 votes.

Akena says UPC deserved the victory because they worked for it through mobilization in addition to the trust Dokolo people have in Aguti. He further told Dokolo residents to expect the best in social-economic development.

“I’m pleased with it so far, this is going to put UPC in a direction where we will be able to do much more mobilization as we prepare for 2026,” said Akena.

Akena explains that the victory is part of UPC’s mobilization strategy ahead of the 2026 general elections.