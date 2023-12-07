The opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has asked the government through the Ministry of Education and Sports to extend the seed school project across the country.

The government has announced in advance the recruitment of 3,500 new teaching staff for the seed schools that are due to open up in a phased manner in addition to those in existence awaiting expansion.

These target to benefit refugee communities that exert pressure on the limited facilities available while at the same time, local communities that are upgraded to the status of a sub-county find themselves with no secondary schools.

UPC spokesperson, Ms Sharon Oyat, says the extension of seed schools should be hastened to enable the newly recruited teachers have jobs to rectify the impasse in the education sector.