By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has expressed concern over the increasing attacks on schools and has now challenged police to work closely with people in communities

Four guards have since been killed and 15 injured within a month in a spate of attacks targeting schools in Wakiso district.

The thugs fled with Shs195 million from eight of the institutions and also stole other valuables, including computers and television screens.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the UPC party spokesperson, Sharon Arach tasked government to come up with stringent measures in both public and private schools to ensure the safety of learners

“The consequences are not any different as people have lost lives, especially security guards, and in the process breaking into premises as well as money and equipment being stolen. This means that the government has to offer special security to all our learning institutions and help them build capacity that can be relied on,” Arach said on Wednesday.