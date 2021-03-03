By Prossy Kisakye

Opposition Uganda People’s Congress has confirmed its attendance at the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue summit scheduled for Friday this week.

The summit to be chaired by President Museveni will review events witnessed in the just concluded election will be top on the agenda and also discuss and follow up on concerns raised by political parties regarding the implementation of the Public Order Management Act and what needs to be done going forward.

Speaking to the press at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the party’s deputy secretary-general, Ben Bakabulindi, said UPC resolved to attend the summit though many times resolutions from party members haven’t been implemented because the party chose peace in the liberation struggle will have to attend.

Forum for Democratic Change announced that they will not be part of the summit since the organization lost meaning.