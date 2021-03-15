By Ritah Kemigisa

Political analysts are optimistic that President Museveni may soon yield to the numerous calls for a national dialogue.

Writer and African Affairs Commentator Joseph Ochieno believes that President Museveni has the power to convene a successful dialogue.

This comes at a time of heightened tension in the country marred by abductions and arrests of Ugandans.

Ochieno now says the head of state remains the one responsible to sit down with the opposition and negotiate a way forward given the current situation.

He says it is not too late for Museveni to mend fences and agree with the opposition to sit on a round table to discuss the future of this country.