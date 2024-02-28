The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Party has criticized the formation of various political alliances, claiming they are a waste of time for Ugandans seeking to change the political status quo.

This criticism comes after the formation of yet another alliance, the “Holy Alliance,” on Tuesday. The alliance comprises the Conservative Party (CP), the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), the Justice Forum (JEEMA), the Democratic Party Bloc (DP Block), and a faction of the UPC itself.

During the launch of the Holy Alliance, Joseph Kabuleta, the president of NEED and a former presidential candidate, stated that the alliance’s focus is to prepare Ugandans for the post-Museveni era and prevent the country from descending into political instability.

However, Faizo Muzeyi, the head of media and communications at UPC, told journalists on Wednesday that such alliances are a waste of time as they are formed solely to serve the interests of a few individuals.

Muzeyi further pointed out that numerous political alliances have been formed in the past, including The Democratic Alliance (TDA), the Peoples Front for Transition (PFT), and the United Forces of Change (UFC), but they have had no discernible impact.