The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has distanced itself from today’s activities organized by various political parties under the United Forces of Change group.

On Tuesday, leaders of different political parties including the National Unity Platform, Democratic Party, People’s Progressive Party, The Justice Forum, the Congress Party, Forum for Democratic Charge, and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) led by Peter Walubiri, convened at Dr. Kizza Besigye’s offices at Katonga road where they announced the call for action over government’s failure to offer good leadership to its citizens.

The group rallied Ugandans to join them today in planting trees, among other activities. They also urged Ugandans to expose the pot-holed Kampala City to the visiting Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) delegates in an activity aimed at expressing their dissatisfaction with the government over the state of the country’s infrastructure.

The group is also expected to hold joint prayers in Iganga and Lira districts next week.

According to the head of media and communication at UPC, Mr Faizo Muzeyi, their party is not involved in the said activities. urging their supporters not to participate.

He explained that UPC did not receive official communication from the organizers of these activities, noting that the group that represented UPC at the United Forces of Change presser is not recognized by the party.