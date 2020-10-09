

The presidential nominations of a faction of Uganda People Congress party (UPC) have been set for October 12th 2020.

This was revealed by the party’s Electoral Commission chairman Hamza Ssewankambo adding that forms and nomination papers can be obtained from the office of Secretary General.

The chairman has also invited all eligible and competent members of the party to express interest in the office of the party president.

The commission further appeals for support from the party membership and other relevant government agencies as it executes its mandates.

Court recently nullified the presidency of Jimmy Akena ordering a fresh exercise to elect new party leaders.

Akena has however maintained that he is the rightful leader of the party.