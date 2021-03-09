By Ritah Kemigisa

The leadership of the UPC faction led by Peter Walubiri has been given an ultimatum to deliver the true outcomes of the 2020 election in the faction or they shall be sued.

On December, 17th 2020, the faction’s electoral commission chairperson, Hamza Sewankambo declared Walubiri as the faction president defeating three others after garnering 278 votes of the 593 delegates from 98 districts.

However the presidential runner up Joseph Ochieno is contesting the poll results and has vowed to go to court before the end of next week.

Ochieno who is also the former spokesperson of the Milton Obote government tells Kfm that the election was marred with a number of irregularities and rigging adding that the figures do not add up since Walubiri won him with just 7 votes.

He is demanding access to all election material details so that he can prove his facts or else he will go to court.

“It is not too late for Peter Walubiri, Hamza Sewankambo and the group to redeem themselves and do the right thing, open up the pages and deliver the true outcomes so that together we can do the right thing for this party and the country, the UPC values are for this country tomorrow,” says Ochieno.

The oldest party in the country has been divided and its two warring factions have been in and out of court over the presidency of their legitimate leader Jimmy Akena.