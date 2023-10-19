The leader of Uganda People’s Congress faction, Peter Walubiri has asked the party’s President, Jimmy Akena to vacant office peacefully or force will be applied.

This is after last week’s Supreme Court ruling indicating that Akena is occupying the position of UPC presidency illegally.

However, earlier on this week, Akena told jpurnalists that he is not bothered by the court ruling, vowing to continue carrying on his duties as the UPC party president saying the movers of the case are against the existence of his late father Milton Obote’s party.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, counsel Walubiri noted that following the court ruling, Akena has no legal basis to retain the position. He added that the legitimate leaders of the party will continue to expose the illegality of Akena’s actions.

“Now that the last attempt by Mr. Akena to abuse the court process to claim illegal leadership of the party has failed, the legitimate leaders of the party shall hence force double efforts to complete the ongoing census of all party members and leaders and mobilise all party members to focus on rebuilding the party now that this problem is behind us,” Walubiri said.

Walubiri vowed to take all lawful actions to have Akena evicted from Uganda House and have him account for all party funds and resources abused since 2015.