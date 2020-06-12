Opposition Uganda people’s Congress is optimistic that the 2020/21 financial year budget will play a big part in the economic development of this country.

Yesterday the minister of finance Matia Kasaijja presented the next financial year budget of Shs45 trillion.

The national chairman of UPC Lawrence Okae, tells KFM that if nothing changes in the presented budget and it is Implemented well while avoiding corruption at all sectors, Ugandans will achieve a lot out of it.

He lauded the government for measures to support struggling businesses and boosting the economy including capitalizing Uganda development bank and Uganda Development Corporation plus offering tax reliefs.