By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Uganda People’s Congress president James Akena, has welcomed the court ruling in a case challenging his presidency.

This is after Prof. Edward Kakonge filed an application last year challenging Akena’s convening, presiding over, and participating in the 1st August 2020 delegate’s conference held in Kasangati.

He asked the court to nullify all resolutions and decisions taken by Akena at the delegate’s conference in the capacity of UPC president and also imprison him for one year for allegedly acting in contempt of the 2015 court order which nullified his position as the party president though the ruling was overtaken by the event as it was delivered in September 2020 after the expiration of his term of office and elected for another term.

However, yesterday court of appeal dismissed the application for want of prosecution citing continued wastage of court’s time.

Addressing the media this morning at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, Akena welcomed the ruling, he said his focus now is on rebuilding the party structures from grassroot level to prepare the party to regain power.