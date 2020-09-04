By Prossy Kiskaye

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Jimmy Akena, has clarified why he will not take part in the 2021 presidential race. Akena who earlier declared that he will not participate in the presidential race, said opposition leaders could copy UPC’s style of concentrating on building party structures before running for top positions.

He says he couldn’t risk spending huge sums of money in a presidential race with no chance of winning, stressing that he will focus on strengthening party structures. Meanwhile Akena has urged party members to rally behind UPC candidates so as to win as many parliamentary seats as possible.

UPC earlier declared that they will not field a presidential flag bearer in the 2021 General Election and Mr Akena said he opted to run for the Lira East Municipality parliamentary seat.

According to Article 13 of the UPC Constitution, the party president elected by the delegates’ conference becomes the party flag bearer in a general election Mr Akena, who leads one of the factions, was elected unopposed on August 1 at a delegates conference which has since been contested by other UPC members as illegal.

This is the second time in a row that UPC is not fielding a candidate for the presidency.