

BY BILL OKETCH

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) National Council members and delegates will elect the next party president online due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Dan Okello, the UPC chairman for Lira District and an aspiring presidential candidate, says they will also do mobilisation online ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He says the National Council members and delegates both here and in the diaspora will hold a virtual conference to observe social distancing.

Okello however does not reveal the exact date when the conference shall be held.