By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has advised the government to work closely with the Meteorology Department to have an in-depth understanding of the climate and weather patterns unfolding in the country.

The party further called for the safe relocation of citizens residing near disaster-prone areas. UPC also wants the government to ensure that all the required facilities are in place.

Addressing the media at the party offices in Kampala, the party spokesperson, Arach Oyat Sharon said the government should consider including modern stoves among the relief items since they are easier to use during heavy rains.

UPC’s advice comes at a time when heavy rains are terrorizing the country with more roads being ravaged, blowing away bridges coupled with landslides in some places, leaving people homeless as well as destroying farms.