

Opposition Uganda People’s Congress is set to hold party primaries for aspirants vying for positions of LC 3 Chairpersons and Sub-county Councilors tomorrow August 14th.

The party’s spokesperson, Sharon Arach Oyat noted that the primaries will only be held in areas where there is more than one aspirant who picked nomination forms.

She added that as a social Democratic Party, the primaries are to be free and fair at all various elective positions as the Party Electoral Commission team led by its Chairman Hajji Kazimbiraine Mahmoud is on ground to organize and hold the primary elections.

Meanwhile, Arach said the successful members in the party primaries will be nominated between 7th and 17th September by the electoral Commission as party flag bearers to represent UPC in the fourth coming polls.