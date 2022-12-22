Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has urged government to devise means of spurring the much-needed economic recovery and growth in 2023 after Covid-19 shocks.

This was part of the party president, Jimmy Akena’s Christmas and end-of-year message delivered at the party’s headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that Uganda, like many other countries in the world is still grappling with the Covid-19 adverse effects, urging the line ministries to lay clear strategies for helping Ugandans revive their businesses.

After the Covid-19 lockdown, government established a small business recovery fund in partnership with commercial banks, microfinance deposit-taking institutions, and credit institutions across the country to provide affordable loans to businesses that had been battered by the pandemic, however, just a few have so far benefited from it.