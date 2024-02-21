The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has urged the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and political actors to guarantee peaceful campaigns in the forthcoming Dokolo district by-election.

Following the Electoral Commission’s release of the election roadmap, political parties are actively identifying potential candidates.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, Mr. Faizo Muzeyi, Head of Media and Communication at UPC, emphasized the importance of stakeholders upholding electoral laws to prevent violence and ensure a peaceful and fair election for the people of Dokolo.

He also reiterated the need for teamwork and unity among UPC leaders and members to secure victory in the election.

“We are much aware of some of the gaps in elections such as bribery and violence, however, we are going to participate to ensure that our vote is guarded,” Muzeyi said.

On Monday, UPC announced Sarah Aguti Nyangkori as their candidate to replace the late Cecilia Ogwal, the former Woman Member of Parliament for Dokolo who succumbed to cancer last month.