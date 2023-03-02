The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has joined other forces pushing for the resignation of all government officials named in the alleged mismanagement of relief items meant to benefit Karamoja vulnerable communities.

This after the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among directed the presidential affairs committee of parliament to commence investigations into the alleged mismanagement of the relief aid including iron sheets, goats, and maize flour meant for Karamoja sub-region following reports that some of the iron sheets were found at the house of Karamoja affairs minister, Gorret Kitutu’s mother.

UPC spokesperson, Sharon Oyat has urged the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya to force all suspected ministers and other government officials to step aside to allow smooth investigations.

She notes that after thorough investigations, the implicated officers should be arrested and prosecuted for what she described as ‘disgraceful acts’ committed.