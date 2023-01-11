By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) wants government to restore the public works department system along highways that could detect defects along roads for proper maintenance.

The opposition party believes this will also act as a solution to reduce road carnages due to the poor state of roads across the country.

The UPC spokesperson, Sharon Oyat Arach was addressing members of the media during the party’s weekly press conference at the party offices as she was responding to the increased number of road crashes in the country.