By Prossy Kisakye

The Uganda People’s Congress urges the opposition in Uganda yearning for power transition to do it in a democratic way.

Recently, some political parties and politicians joined forces to form the People’s Front for Transition a pressure group led by Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

The front aims at changing the current ruling NRM government if possible before the next general elections. Its leaders say they’re determined to do this either through an election or other means.

However, speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, UPC President Jimmy Akena, said Uganda no longer needs guerrilla wars as it was in the past because of the effects it left on the hearts of the citizens and the entire social-economic sphere of the country.

He noted that if we want to consolidate and strengthen democracy in Uganda, democratic means should be pursued instead of using force.

Akena stressed that however much UPC needs to restore its past glory in the political arena, it will not back any political forces whose mindset is based on non-democratic means to attain power