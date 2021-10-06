By Prossy Kisakye

As Uganda prepares to commemorate her 59th independence anniversary on October 9th, the opposition Uganda People’s Congress is asking government to fully restore the country’s economic independence.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, UPC president, James Akena, said Uganda’s economy used to thrive basically on agriculture, standing on the 3C’s: Cotton, Coffee, and Copper before later diversifying to the 3Ts of Tourism, Tobacco, and Tea.

He notes that with time, the government ignored investing adequate funds in key sectors which led to the collapse of the country’s economic strength.

Akena now asks the NRM government to focus on reviving the agricultural sector with an emphasis on products that can quickly support economic growth.

He also calls for a deliberate livestock restocking program to enhance development and prosperity in the cattle corridor.

The 59th independence day celebrations shall run under the theme; “Celebrating our independence anniversary as we secure our future through national mindset change”