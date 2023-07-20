The newly elected Member of Parliament for Oyam North County, Dr. Eunice Apio, has been sworn in at parliament in a plenary session presided over by the Speaker Anita Among.

“I Eunice Otuko Apio swear in the name of the Almighty God that I will give faithful service to this parliament and support and uphold the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda,” Apio said on Thursday

Speaker Among congratulated her and the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party for the victory, further urging her to abide by the constitution and serve the interests of the people.

Dr. Apio was declared by the Electoral Commission the winner of the recently hotly contested by-election with 15718 votes about 49.12% of the total votes cast. She was followed by National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Samuel Engola with 15176 votes about 47%.

The Oyam North seat fell vacant following the demise of former minister for labur, Charles Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard in Kampala.

Others in the race were; NUP’s Daniel Okello and FDC’s Newton Okello