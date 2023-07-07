By Bill Oketch & Charity Akullo

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) candidate, Dr Eunice Otuko Apio has been declared the winner of Oyam North parliamentary by-election.

She won with 15,718 votes, about 49.12 percent of the total votes cast while her closest contender, Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior of the ruling National Resistance Movemnet (NRM) polled 15,176, or 47.38 percent.

Total votes cast from 167 polling stations were 32,751, or 36.10 percent of the total registered voters.

There were 93,733 registered voters in eight sub-counties and town council that makeup Oyam County North Constituency. Spoiled votes were 37 while invalid votes were 755, or 2.31 percent.