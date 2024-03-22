Ms Sarah Aguti from the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has been declared winner in the Thursday Dokolo Woman MP by-election.

The Dokolo district returning officer, Erikwaine Ngobi, announced Aguti after scoring the largest number of votes.

Aguti gathered 23044 out of 47169 total number of valid votes cast. She was followed by the NRM’s Janet Adongo who scored 14001 votes.

FDC’s Dr. RoseMary Alwoc Ogwal, the daughter to the Late Cecilia Ogwal emerged the third with 8168 votes, while Akullo Esther Obot, an independent took the fourth position, scoring 790 votes.

Additionally, National Unity Platform’s Harriet Ageno followed with 727 votes while Arao Rebecca, another independent with 439 votes.

Find EC’s statement below;