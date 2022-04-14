By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral Commission is today set to commence the update of the national Voters register in Omoro District.

The exercise running from today 14th – 19th April comes ahead of byelections for the Omoro county parliamentary seat set for 26th May.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the area representative who was also the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Speaking to KFM, the commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya asks residents in the area to use this period including the Easter holidays to check the particulars of their names, change voting locations if they wish and those seeking to register for the first time to do so.

The activities preceding the by-election kicked off on Monday with a stakeholders meeting in Omoro District.