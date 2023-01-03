Four journalists that had been arrested and detained by the police in Obongi district for unknown reasons have been released.

This followed the arrest of Hassan Kaps Fungaroo the former Member of Parliament for Obongi County for allegedly inciting violence on Monday night while attending a funeral.

Scovin Iceta of Daily Monitor and NTV, Ronald Debo of TBS FM, Stephen Onzima, and Mustafa Safi of Voice of Madi FM had gone to Obongi district to follow up on the arrest of the former MP.

The North Western Police spokesperson, Ignatius Dragudu says the journalists have been released because it was not proper to interfere with their work as long as it is within the confines of the law.