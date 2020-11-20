The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) has announced that they are working with police starting from today to strictly enforce curfew.

This is part of pre-emptive measures by the force to deal with what they call planned designs by criminal minds especially in the Kampala metropolitan area.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the UPDF deputy spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiki noted that in addition to this, the reinforcement will be staged at all roads accessing districts like Kampala, Entebbe, and Wakiso to effectively quell any incidents of criminality.

Akiki has as such warned members of the public not to be on the street after 9:00PM.

This follows riots across the country by supporters of National Unity Platform party leader Robert Kyagulanyi after his arrest in Luuka district this week on Wednesday.