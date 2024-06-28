The Uganda People’s Defense Forces have released the schedule for the regular recruitment exercise in the Rwenzori region, set to kick off in July.

The recruitment drive is part of the UPDF’s efforts to strengthen its ranks and provide opportunities for Ugandan youth to serve their country.

Major Bilal Katamba, the Public Information Officer for the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shujja, list the dates and locations for the recruitment exercise.

He also emphasizes the importance of this recruitment exercise in bolstering the UPDF’s capacity and urged eligible individuals from the respective districts to participate.

Those shortlisted candidates from different districts whose names were displayed on the district notes board would be coming physically for the physical recruitment which will start on the 1st of July 2024 starting with Kasese then on the last day which will be on 10th we will be at Kamwenge district headquarters,” Major Katamba underscored.

The schedule is as follows: