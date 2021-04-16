By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda people’s defence force have apologized for the mishandling, brutalizing and blocking some former presidential candidates in the just concluded presidential elections.

Appearing before the parliamentary Humans Rights Committee army officials led by Brigadier Gen Felix Kulayigye on behalf of the CDF Maj Gen David Muhoozi, he says UPDF regretted the incidents and condemned the excessive force exerted on the presidential candidates which in some way affected their campaigns.

Kulayigye however said that to some extent, those presidential candidates who were blocked from accessing venues or arrested, were violating COVID-19 SOPs and diverting from agreed campaigning venues.