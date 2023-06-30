Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba, the Commanding Officer of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent operating in DR Congo on Thursday handed over a two-bedroomed house to a one Sefuko Ghato, an 80-year-old resident of Amafiga village, Kabanda sub-county in North Kivu, DRC.

UPDF is deployed in DRC under the mandate of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), on a peacekeeping mission.

According to Col. Deo Akiiki, the deputy Defence spokesperson, Col Walaka lauded the people of Rutshuru territory and the entire North Kivu for accepting UPDF peacekeepers in their territory during the handover of the house.

He pledged to work closely with the civil populace to ensure that total peace and stability return to North Kivu.

The construction of the house commenced on May 16, 2023, spearheaded by the UPDF contingent engineering unit.

The excited Ghato praised UPDF for fulfilling his dream.

“Today my dream of getting a permanent house has been fulfilled by UPDF,” said Ghato.

Capt Kato Ahmad Hassan, the contingent spokesman said the project is a gesture of appreciation to the community for their cooperation rendered to UGACON while executing the mandate of EACRF in DRC.

The handover was also witnessed by the contingent administrative officer, Lt Col Matin Tokwaro Komakech among other contingent headquarter staff officers.

The project site is approximately 11km from Bunagana border and 28 kilometers from the contingent headquarters located in Kiwanja-Nyongera town.