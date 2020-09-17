

By Benjamin Jumbe

The UPDF says its operation to pursue escapees from Moroto prison to re arrest them and recover the stolen guns continues.

Atleast 60 prisoners managed to escape into Mount Moroto after attacking the Wardens and grabbing 15 guns from them

UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso says the operation continues today asking members of the public to stay calm.

One soldier was killed in the fire exchange between security forces and the escapees.

The prison holds more than 2000 inmates including those serving long sentences on serious and capital offences