Patrick Katushabe, 36, UPDF captain has been arraigned before Court for allegedly being in possession of elephant ivory and hippopotamus teeth.

Katushabe, who is attached to Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka in Jinja district on Tuesday appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Sarah Tusiime and denied the allegations.

He was charged with unlawful possession of specimens of protected species.

Prosecution led by Allan Mucunguzi, indicates that on November 5, 2022, at J.Smart Guest House Nansana in Wakiso district, Katushabe and others still at large were found in possession of 13 pieces of raw elephant Ivory weighing 28.9kgs and 2 pieces of hippopotamus teeth weighing 1.65kgs without wildlife use right.

He has been sent on remand until November 30, 2022, when he will re-appear for mention of the case.