The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) together with other security entities are today celebrating the 42nd Tarehe Sita anniversary.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson, Colonel Deo Akiiki, they are also committed to supporting the country’s social-economic initiatives.

This year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations will be held at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

The celebration will be held under the theme: “Recognising the Sacrifice of the founders of the Peoples Revolution for social economic transformation.”

Tarehe Sita is the day UPDF marks the attack on Kabamba barracks in 1981 which launched the five-year struggle that brought the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government to power 36 years ago. The day is celebrated every 6th of February.