The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has been cited in the alleged mismanagement of relief food meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region.

According to the Committee on Presidential Affairs that is currently investigating the alleged misuse of Karamoja relief items including iron sheets, goats and maize flour by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the UPDF is alleged to have received several consignments of food items meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja under unclear circumstances.

However, while appearing before the committee this morning, the state Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Marksons Oboth said the food items allocated to the army coincided with a period when government through the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs was distributing food items to the vulnerable communities in the region.

He noted that following the rejuvenation of disarmament operations in July 2021 under Operation Usalaama kwa wote, it resulted into massive arrests and detention of suspects under military custody and the army needed food to feed the inmates since it wasn’t budgeted for.