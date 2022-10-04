The spokesperson of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Brig Gen. Felix Kulayigye has clarified that it is only the head of state and parliament with authority to declare war.

His statement comes after the former commander of Land Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba took to Twitter to reveal that he would capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi in two weeks.

However speaking to the media at Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) offices in Kampala, Kulayigye said that Uganda and Kenya’s relationship can not be broken easily. He also revealed that most of UPDF officers were trained from Kenya.

Kulayigye also noted that UPDF follows orders from the head of state in agreement with parliament, adding that there’s no army general who has the powers to declare war in Uganda and outside the country.

Meanwhile, the UPDF spokesperson further clarified on the rampant abductions of people in Uganda, noting that there are bad elements using security uniforms to commit crimes.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) yesterday paraded a group of people demanding for the release of their missing relatives alleging that over 100 people have been abducted.

According to Kulayigye, there are criminals with the intention of blackmailing the ruling government and the security forces. However, he noted that the state does not abduct but makes arrests.