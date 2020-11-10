BY FRANCIS MUGERWA

A UPDF soldier has shot himself dead in Hoima district.

Corporal Wilson Kalyango, 40, a UPDF section commander in the 13 battalions, 303 brigades reportedly gunned himself down on Monday in Nyakasenene village, Nzorobi parish, Kabaale sub-county in Hoima District.

According to the Albertine Regional Police spokesperson Mr Julius Hakiza, the matter was reported at Kabaale police post and registered. Police and military investigators visited the scene for evidence gathering.

Hakiza said a UPDF rifle containing 26 rounds of ammunition and two cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“The safety catch was open to the last point. The body with bullet wounds on the neck and the head was taken to Hoima City where a post-mortem was done, “Hakiza said.

Police said Capt. Okoboy the battalion intelligence officer told police detectives that the deceased UPDF soldier went missing on November 4, after morning run exercise.

He reportedly disappeared with 120 rounds of ammunition and the army launched a search for him until they got information that the soldier had shot himself.