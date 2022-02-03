By Ritah Kemigisa

A joint force of the UPDF and Congolese army, FARDC has foiled an attempted attack by ADF rebels near the Ugandan border in Kamango town.

Speaking to KFM, the acting UPDF spokesperson Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu has confirmed the development saying the rebels were repulsed at Kamango which is 11km from the Ugandan border following a tip off.

Kakurungu says the rebels had last evening attempted to loot from a health center and shops for supplies like medicine and food.

He however says in the process of forcing them out of the township, the rebels injured a few people but none has been arrested.

Last night, about 60 people living in a camp for the homeless were killed in a brutal attack allegedly carried out by Codeco militia in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Local media reports indicate that at around 02:00am, men armed with guns and machetes raided Plaine Savo, set up for those forced to flee their homes in the province of Ituri because of inter-ethnic conflict.

A local chief said most of the victims were women and children. Many of them had their throats slit.