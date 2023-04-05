By Gertrude Mutyaba

The Uganda Police Defense Force (UPDF) has destroyed fishing nets impounded from the districts of Kyotera and Masaka worth Shs4 billion.

According to the Fisheries officer in charge of operations in Greater Masaka, Bernard Baingana, the operation took place at four landing sites including Ddimo, Kasokoso, Kasensero, and Namirembe.

Meanwhile, fishermen at Ddimo landing site decried increased torture by some UPDF officers on the lake.

The fishermen said that despite fulfilling all the requirements on the lake, the officers continue to torture them, a claim the officer denies vehemently