By Benjamin Jumbe

UPDF has dismissed as false allegations that soldiers attached to CMI tortured and raped a woman who had been arrested.

The lady identified as Alexandros Marinos, came out yesterday and said she was last month arrested on allegations of supporting National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s and playing his music. She adds she was tortured and raped by 2 soldiers.

Addressing journalists today, UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye dismissed the claims saying the woman who claims to have been arrested and detained has not been anywhere in UPDF detention.

He presented two people including Hassan Ssengooba and Sergeant Ali Hassan Matovu who had been accused of personally participating in the torture and alleged rape noting that the former is not a soldier as claimed while Matovu is a soldier but works with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.