The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have dismissed a report that is circulating in Ethiopian media claiming that Uganda is funding Tigray rebels to overthrow the Ethiopian government.

An alleged leaked intelligence report dubbed; First Forward xxx2xxx, has been in the Ethiopia media since May claiming that Uganda is training Tigray rebels in Karamoja Sub-region and also channeling funding to rebels through South Sudan.

However, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, yesterday said the report is “a total fabrication”.

“The so-called report on alleged attempts to destabilise Ethiopia is a total fabrication that exposes the author’s ignorance of simple and basic facts; First, Uganda does not border Ethiopia as the author claims. [Secondly], a one James Kabarebe has never been a Minister of Defence in Uganda. [Thirdly], Uganda’s ambassador to S. Sudan has never met the alleged Gen Akol Koor.

The two have never met, and don’t know each other,” Brig Kulayigye tweeted yesterday.

The report came months after the UPDF Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, tweeted statements in support of the Tigray rebels and accused the Ethiopian government of carrying out rights abuses.

Several Ugandan diplomats, including Ms Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS and an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, warned that Lt Gen Muhoozi’s comments put the lives of Ugandans working in Ethiopia and the region at risk.