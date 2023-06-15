The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent for the peacekeeping mission in DRC’s Rutshuru territory of North Kivu headed by Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba has donated blood in a drive to commemorate the World Blood Donor Day(WBDD) commemorated under the theme; Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.

During the exercise, Col Walaka noted that the WBDD marked yesterday is a very important day to mark because everyone can need a blood transfusion anytime.

“The peacekeeping mission is about protecting the life of the Wanainchi in DRC which calls for total sacrifice. We join the world in celebrating World Blood Donar Day so as to donate blood. Giving blood is sharing life,” Walaka said.

Doctor Daniel Mazimwe, the Director of the Center of Blood Transmission of Rutshuru says the blood donation campaign saw an overwhelming response from the UPDF Officers in DRC.