UPDF soldiers have this morning exchanged gunfire with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Ntoroko district.

Speaking to KFM, the Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Rtd. Major Edwards Mugabirwe said two of the ADF rebels have been captured and an operation is still ongoing to capture the remaining three.

According to Major Mugabirwe, the five ADF rebels were scattered in the district following last week’s invasion.

He says the remaining group of five was intercepted at Kyaapa village in Bweramule sub-county as they tried to cross River Semliki on their way back to the jungles of DR Congo. The UPDF is yet to issue a statement on today’s incident.

The two ADF rebels captured today bring the total number of arrested rebels following last week’s attack to 10.

At least 18 rebels were killed during the attack in Ntoroko district.