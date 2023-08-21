The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FADRC) say they have rescued nineteen people in the ongoing operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

According to a statement issued by Major Bilal Katamba, the Mountain Division/Operation Shujaa spokesperson, the Saturday operation saw eight children, nine women, and two men rescued.

He explains that the group was reported to the joint base at Bwakadde in Ituri province after the soldiers attacked an ADF camp in Tingwe hills, North East of Erengeti Town.

“The 19 were airlifted by the UPDF and are receiving medical care from the UPDF medical team,” Katamba said in a statement.

“Among the nine women include, a mother who delivered two months ago and was left in the bush by her colleagues after failing to keep pace with her group,” the statement reads further.

Katamba says the forces recovered a gun after killing one ADF fighter on Saturday.

“This was during the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga’s courtesy call to chiefs in Ituri as he toured the different bases of the joint forces in the province,” the statement adds.

Recently, UPDF revealed that they have so far killed over 540 ADF rebels, captured 50 alive, while 31 have surrendered to the joint forces in DRC since 30th November 2021.